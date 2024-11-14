Ryvyl: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

Ryvyl expects full-year revenue in the range of $56 million to $60 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVYL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.