Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $120.2 million, or $1.93 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.77 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $59 million, or 94 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $550 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.2 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.39 to $8.68 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHP

