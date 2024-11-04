Ryanair: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported earnings of $1.57 billion in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported earnings of $1.57 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.82 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.57 billion in the period.

