RXO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $243 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.5 million.

