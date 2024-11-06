Royalty Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $544 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $565 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $735 million.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.78 billion.

