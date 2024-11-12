Rockwell Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.7 million…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMTI

