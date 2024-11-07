Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $239.1 million. The…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $239.1 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $952.5 million, or $8.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.26 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9.80 per share.

