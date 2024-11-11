RMR Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.3…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $212.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.1 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $897.2 million.

