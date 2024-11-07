Rivian Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 billion…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.08. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $874 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.7 million.

