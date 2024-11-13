Riskified: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.9 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $322 million to $327 million.

