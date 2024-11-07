RingCentral: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in…

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $608.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $611 million to $613 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings to be $3.69 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.4 billion.

