Ring Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 5:43 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.9 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $89.2 million in the period.

