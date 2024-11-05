Restaurant Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $252 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.