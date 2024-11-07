Resideo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.76 billion.

