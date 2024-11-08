Research Frontiers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $167,000 in…

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $167,000 in its third quarter.

The Woodbury, New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of light-control technology posted revenue of $354,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $354,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REFR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.