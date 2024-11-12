Repligen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $653,000 in its…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $653,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $154.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.1 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $639 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.