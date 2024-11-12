Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Repay Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Repay Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 4:41 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $314 million to $320 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up