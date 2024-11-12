Repay Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its third…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $314 million to $320 million.

