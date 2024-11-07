Regulus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million…

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

