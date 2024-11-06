Regional Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in…

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $146.3 million in the period.

