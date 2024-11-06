Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.6 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.17.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.16 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.