Reeds: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.09 per share.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

