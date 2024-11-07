Redfin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its third…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $278 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $237 million to $247 million.

