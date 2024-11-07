Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $226.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.