Rayonier: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $195 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.4 million.

Rayonier expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 40 cents per share.

