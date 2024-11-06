Rapid7: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.6 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $214.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $213 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $839 million to $841 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPD

