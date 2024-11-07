Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $147.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $147.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.