RadNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported third-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $461.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $437.3 million.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion.

