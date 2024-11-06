Live Radio
Radian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 4:53 PM

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $151.9 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $319.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDN

