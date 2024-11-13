Radcom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.3 million in its…

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $59 million to $62 million.

