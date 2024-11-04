QuinStreet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $279.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.