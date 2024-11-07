QuidelOrtho: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $727.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.9 million.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.69 to $1.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion.

