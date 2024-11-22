Live Radio
Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 6:06 AM

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Friday reported earnings of $18.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Xiamen, China-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

