Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.82 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 80 cents per share to a loss of 70 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $74 million for the fiscal third quarter.

