Qualys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $46.2 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $153.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.6 million.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.81 to $5.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $602.9 million to $605.9 million.

