Qualcomm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.92 billion.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $10.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.14 billion, or $8.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.85 to $3.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

