PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $98.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $501.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qiagen expects its per-share earnings to be 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $520 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Qiagen expects full-year earnings to be $2.19 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.99 billion.

