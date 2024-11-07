Q32 Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.6 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.46 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTTB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.