Pyxus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $566.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYX

