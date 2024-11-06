PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $126.5 million. The Boston-based…

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $626.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $570 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.61 billion.

