Proto Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported earnings of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $123 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

