Prothena: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59 million in its third quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $970,000 in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 million.

