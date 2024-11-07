Protagonist Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.2 million…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTGX

