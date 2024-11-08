Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Friday reported a loss of $134 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Friday reported a loss of $134 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 21 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period.

