Progyny: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $286.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $266.2 million to $281.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.57 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion.

