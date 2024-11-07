ProAssurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million. The…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $285.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.7 million.

