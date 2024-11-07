Priority Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported profit of $10.6 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported profit of $10.6 million in its third quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $227 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $883 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.