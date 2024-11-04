Primoris Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported earnings of $58.4 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported earnings of $58.4 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.55 per share.

