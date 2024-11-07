Primo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $38.6…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $38.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $511.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.