Primerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $164.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.78 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $774.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $770.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $740.1 million.

