Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $54.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.09.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $283.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.9 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.46 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.